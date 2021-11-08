Advertisement

Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

By RUSS BYNUM
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom are being shown graphic, close-up crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos took the witness stand Monday during the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Arbery’s slaying on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.

Ramos’ crime scene photos showed a grievous wound to Arbery’s chest and another beneath his armpit. He was also shot in the wrist.

Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael fired in self-defense when Arbery attacked with his fists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He should be getting the Atlanta Braves World Series ring on opening day of 2022.
A Bay County resident is also a World Series Champion
Kitten tossed off bridge saved by Destin Charter Boat Captain
All the money made off selling the boat will go towards building part of a new sanctuary to...
Alaqua Animal Refuge is donated a yacht to help save Florida’s Black Bears
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Officials are looking for Nicholas Hollis.
Jackson County officials search for missing person

Latest News

Collision Division: Infrastructure Bill includes crash testing evaluation
The state called its second witness to the stand: investigator Sheila Ramos with the Glynn...
Investigator testifies about crime scene in Arbery slaying
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim at Rittenhouse trial: ‘I was going to die’