Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day today. So grab the shades and something warm to wear for the morning commute.

It’s a chilly start with most of the Panhandle in the 40s on the coast to upper 30s inland. A light little touch of wind will also add a bit to the chill this morning. Temperatures will warm up quickly through morning sunshine. Be sure your extra layer can be shed later today. We’ll warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Under sunshine that will be very comfortable.

Most of the early week is dominated by high pressure. Clear skies will continue into tomorrow under this ridge. We’ll notice clouds on the increase late in the day tomorrow as another trough and frontal boundary push east from the Plains.

The front will bring us rain chances late Thursday into Friday morning ahead of another cool down into the weekend. Highs over the weekend return to the 60s after most of the week is spent in the mid 70s.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with a chilly morning turning pleasant in the afternoon as highs warm into the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a quiet and sunny start to the week with clouds increasing late tomorrow and into Wednesday ahead of rain chances on the way for the late week.

