Project 25 car show and toy drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Project 25 is working to perform a Christmas miracle for children in need in Bay County.

“Project 25 is helping underprivileged children of Bay County if their parents cannot necessarily buy the toys we buy them,” Becky Johns, project coordinator said.

For over 40 years, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has brought the joy of Christmas to those who might not normally get presents under the tree.

Also, the Project 25 program has grown increasingly important to the community in recent years especially after the pandemic and Hurricane Michael.

“We had more kids during the hurricane than we have ever had,” Johns said. “You know lost their homes the people of Bay County they come together every year they donate toys and money.”

Johns has been working with the project for over thirty years and although she has retired from the sheriff’s office she will continue to be the coordinator.

“I went to the sheriff right before I retired and asked him if I could continue it because I have such a compassion for it and he said absolutely,” Johns said.

Project 25 relies on donations from the community to be a success. On Sunday to kick off donations for the 2021 season, the American Muscle Car Club hosted a car show and toy drive.

“Normally we have a big show that we do every year and we have probably collected in the last 20 years 150-180 thousand dollars and all of it went to the sheriff’s office and Becky for Project 25,” Sammey Allen, President of the American Muscle Car Club said.

If you missed the kick-off donation event Sunday, you can take monetary or toy donations to the sheriff’s office lobby from 8 a.m to 5 p.m Monday through Friday.

