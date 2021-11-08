Advertisement

Public Eye Sore and GCSC host the 8th International Project Art Festival

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Public Eye Soar and Gulf Coast State College are teaming up to host the eighth International Projection Art Festival on the Gulf Coast State College Panama City Campus.

Margaret Webster with Public Eye Soar and Jason Hedden with Gulf Coast State College joined NewsChannel 7 live in the studio Monday morning to talk more about the Projection and Light Festival.

Light, art, and projections will illuminate the Gulf Coast State College campus and community on Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13 from 6 p.m. to10 p.m.

Local artists will demonstrate their talent live with art surprises throughout the festival location. This year’s event will see the return of interactive art opportunities for festival attendees to create on the spot!

To find out more about the Public Eye Soar Projection and Light Festival, you can watch the video attached to this web script.

