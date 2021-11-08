South Walton’s, Cade Roberts, breaks state record for career receptions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Seahawks’ wide receiver, Cade Roberts, has made history. On Friday night, the senior broke the Florida high school state record for number of career receptions.

The previous record was 252, held by a receiver out of Venice, Florida, and Roberts has now racked up 254 receptions with 73 this season alone.

It was a special night for Roberts, but not just for him. His father, Dave Roberts, is the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks, calling the plays for Cade in his time with the program.

Cade saying he wasn’t expecting the congratulations he got for the achievement.

“I had no idea they were going to stop the game and say that I broke the record, so when they stopped the game and said I broke the record, it was kind of surreal, and everyone was cheering for me,” said Cade. “One of the cheerleaders was holding a sign that had the number of balls I was catching, so it was a pretty cool experience to see for sure.”

Coach Roberts excited for Cade, not only as his son, but as an athlete at South Walton.

“It was a big night not only for Cade and our family, but for our football program and our school,” said Coach Roberts. “We are all extremely proud of him, as parents, but as a representative of South Walton and our football program, we are very proud of him as well.”

South Walton has a bye for the first round of the playoffs and will play the winner of the Marianna vs. Baldwin game in the 4A Regional Semifinals.

