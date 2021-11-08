Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday will be sunny and mild following a chilly morning with highs in the low 70s. Rain stays out of NWFL through the middle part of this week thanks to high pressure in place across the southeastern U.S.

Sunshine will be in the forecast through Wednesday with highs each day averaging in the mid to low 70s.

The next storm system moves in by later in the week which will increase our rain chances Thursday into Friday to 40-50%.

Once this storm system moves east, colder and drier weather will settle back in for next weekend.

