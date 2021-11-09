Advertisement

9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy

Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.
Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.(Source: GoFundMe/Blount Family/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 9-year-old boy who attended the Astroworld Festival with his father is in a coma.

Ezra Blount was on his father’s shoulders Friday night when the crowd at the event surged and started pushing, his grandfather said.

That led to the father becoming crushed and passing out, at which point, Ezra fell to the ground.

The grandfather said the boy was taken to the hospital as a John Doe because he became separated from his father.

Injuries to his brain are so serious, doctors put him in a medically induced coma.

The family has hired attorney Ben Crump, who issued a statement accusing the Astroworld Festival’s management of being reckless.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the event after eight people died as a result of that crowd surge Friday night.

Rapper Travis Scott organized the Astroworld Festival.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A naked man was found stuck in the wall of a theater in New York state.
Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane has crashed in Malone.
Plane crash in Malone kills pilot
All the money made off selling the boat will go towards building part of a new sanctuary to...
Yacht donated to Alaqua Animal Refuge to help save Florida’s Black Bears
He should be getting the Atlanta Braves World Series ring on opening day of 2022.
A Bay County resident is also a World Series Champion
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

Latest News

Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels
A responding officer testifies in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis...
GRAPHIC: Responding officer testifies about Arbery slaying
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19
You can find help and guidance for many student services at Super Saturday.
One-stop-shop registration event at Gulf Coast State College