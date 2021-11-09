Advertisement

City of Parker to begin preparations for new sportsplex

The City of Parker Will Soon Begin Prepartions on a Long-Awaited Project -- The Parker...
The City of Parker Will Soon Begin Prepartions on a Long-Awaited Project -- The Parker Sportsplex.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parker residents can soon rejoice, the city will soon begin preparations on a long-awaited project.

Monday night, city officials held a special meeting. Community members were able to come out and express their thoughts on how they would like to see the Parker Sportsplex renovated. Members of the council voted in favor of taking money they’ve already received and plan to apply for additional funding.

”It looks like 446 thousand dollars from the insurance recovery will go to the water recovery for the park for the future. And we’re going to borrow one point four million to do some of the projects that people want,” Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said.

The council decided to move forward with rebuilding the sportsplex and Kelly looks to get the city’s engineering team started on the project right away.

He said the city will also plan to use some recovery act money to buy heavy machinery equipment and begin their work.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He should be getting the Atlanta Braves World Series ring on opening day of 2022.
A Bay County resident is also a World Series Champion
Kitten tossed off bridge saved by Destin Charter Boat Captain
A naked man was found stuck in the wall of a theater in New York state.
Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall
All the money made off selling the boat will go towards building part of a new sanctuary to...
Yacht donated to Alaqua Animal Refuge to help save Florida’s Black Bears
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

Latest News

To accommodate the influx of people, The St. Joe Company has broken ground, or plans to break...
PCB expects growth in residents and development through 2025
Fully vaccinated international travelers allowed to fly to Florida once again.
Fully vaccinated international travelers allowed to fly to Florida again
Wonderworks hosted hands on labs to get kids excited about science
National STEM Day celebrated at Wonderworks
Dry weather continues for a couple more days before rain returns to the forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast