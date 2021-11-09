City of Parker to begin preparations for new sportsplex

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parker residents can soon rejoice, the city will soon begin preparations on a long-awaited project.

Monday night, city officials held a special meeting. Community members were able to come out and express their thoughts on how they would like to see the Parker Sportsplex renovated. Members of the council voted in favor of taking money they’ve already received and plan to apply for additional funding.

”It looks like 446 thousand dollars from the insurance recovery will go to the water recovery for the park for the future. And we’re going to borrow one point four million to do some of the projects that people want,” Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said.

The council decided to move forward with rebuilding the sportsplex and Kelly looks to get the city’s engineering team started on the project right away.

He said the city will also plan to use some recovery act money to buy heavy machinery equipment and begin their work.

