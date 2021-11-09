Fully vaccinated international travelers allowed to fly to Florida again

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Planes across the globe are bringing in international travelers that are fully vaccinated to Florida for the first time since 2020.

“As I look at the recovery of Florida the one piece that has been missing is our international partners and our international passengers this opens those doors,” said Parker McClellan, executive director of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

November 8th marked the first day since the pandemic that international travelers from more than 30 countries are able to come back to the United States. That is if they meet the requirements such as being fully vaccinated.

This is just in time for the upcoming holiday season. However, flying might look different now.

“The customs folks are very professional but again it is going to take some time to get used to some of the new procedures so there is a testing requirement there are vaccine requirements,” McClellan said. “My suggestion is you contact each of your airlines before you go.”

Since international travelers are allowed to return we can also expect the snowbirds from Canada to be back this winter.

“We have very loyal winter residents that come down,” Lacee Rudd, public relations manager of Visit Panama City Beach said. “They typically stay for a long-term stay averaging for about 63 days. When they stay in their destination which is great for our local economy and our tourism our local businesses and attractions.”

According to Rudd, most of our winter visitors come from Canada, but there are a few who travel from Europe as well.

