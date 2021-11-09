Advertisement

Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ ketchup made with tomatoes grown in Mars-like conditions

It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.
It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.(Source: Aldrin Space Institute at Fla. Tech/Heinz/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is unveiling a Martian-grown ketchup.

The company said it has made its first “Marz Edition” ketchup with tomatoes produced on Earth but in Mars-like conditions.

A team of 14 astrobiologists worked on it for nine months at the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology.

They grew the tomatoes in a controlled environment with soil, temperature and water conditions similar to Mars.

The experiment, which has been two years in the making, shows the possibility of long-term food production on Mars.

The research team and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino will be the first to taste the final product on Wednesday.

You can watch the moment on Heinz’s social media channels.

The “Martian” ketchup will not be available for purchase.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane has crashed in Malone.
Plane crash in Malone kills pilot
A naked man was found stuck in the wall of a theater in New York state.
Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall
All the money made off selling the boat will go towards building part of a new sanctuary to...
Yacht donated to Alaqua Animal Refuge to help save Florida’s Black Bears
He should be getting the Atlanta Braves World Series ring on opening day of 2022.
A Bay County resident is also a World Series Champion
SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida
SpaceX capsule visible over Northwest Florida

Latest News

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White...
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker...
Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
Bill Hudson joined us in the studio for Time Travel Tuesday!
Time Travel Tuesday