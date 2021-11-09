Advertisement

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 more former Trump aides

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House’s urging. But President Joe Biden has again rejected the former president’s invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.

The subpoenas, including demands for documents and testimony from senior adviser Stephen Miller and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, bring the House panel tasked with investigating the insurrection even closer inside Trump’s inner circle — and to Trump himself. They come a day after the committee subpoenaed six other associates of the former president who spread mistruths about widespread fraud in the election and strategized about how to thwart President Joe Biden’s victory.

“The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand,” said Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel. “We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election.”

It is so far unclear if the panel will subpoena Trump, though the committee’s leaders have said they haven’t ruled anything out. The panel subpoenaed several other former Trump advisers last month, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and longtime ally Steve Bannon. The House voted to hold Bannon in contempt after he said he would not comply.

The panel has said it wants to not only investigate the attack itself but its origins, namely the lies that Trump spread about massive voter fraud even though all 50 states had certified the election and courts across the country rejected his claims.

The committee said Tuesday that it had issued subpoenas for Miller, who the panel said “participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud.” and McEnany, who lawmakers said was present at times with Trump as he watched the insurrection.

Others subpoenaed include former national security adviser Keith Kellogg, Trump personal assistant Nicholas Luna, special assistant Molly Michael, deputy assistant Ben Williamson, deputy chief of staff Christopher Lidell, personnel director John McEntee, special assistant Cassidy Hutchinson and Justice Department official Kenneth Klukowski.

