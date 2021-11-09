Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The sunny, cool, and dry weather continues for now
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 40s area wide. On Tuesday expect to see sunny skies w/highs in the mid 70s. We will see an increase of clouds on Wednesday and then rain chances on Veterans Day. Right now the rain chances will be spotty on Thursday, but there will be a chances so outdoor plans will need to watch how this unfolds. Cooler and sunny weather returns for the weekend ahead. where highs will drop into the 60s and lows in the 40s.

