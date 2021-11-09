National STEM Day celebrated at Wonderworks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday was National STEM Day. Wonderworks hosted experimental hands-on labs for kids to get excited about science, technology, engineering, and math.

They had one experiment that simulated insulation in sea mammals for when they are in arctic waters and another one that shows how the principle of density works.

”I’m hoping that kids can realize the magic of how much science can do for them and how much science correlates with everything in their lives. I’m hoping wonderworks can be a place for them to visit and understand that ‘Oh, wow, there is a lot in our lives that correlates with science if not everything, and there’s a fun way to go about exploring it,’” Wonderworks employee Jonah Treiber said.

