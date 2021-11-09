One-stop-shop registration event at Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With a busy schedule during the week, it may be difficult to get school scheduling taken care of. Gulf Coast State College is offering an event to help.

Super Saturday is Saturday, November 13th from 9 a.m. to noon on the Panama City Campus. It’s 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Gulf/Franklin Campus.

It is a perfect time to register for spring classes, meet with representatives from advising, financial aid, get a student ID or parking decal, and much more.

The $10 application fee is waived for the event.

To learn more about all Super Saturday has to offer, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.