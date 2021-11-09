Advertisement

One-stop-shop registration event at Gulf Coast State College

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With a busy schedule during the week, it may be difficult to get school scheduling taken care of. Gulf Coast State College is offering an event to help.

Super Saturday is Saturday, November 13th from 9 a.m. to noon on the Panama City Campus. It’s 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Gulf/Franklin Campus.

It is a perfect time to register for spring classes, meet with representatives from advising, financial aid, get a student ID or parking decal, and much more.

The $10 application fee is waived for the event.

To learn more about all Super Saturday has to offer, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A naked man was found stuck in the wall of a theater in New York state.
Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane has crashed in Malone.
Plane crash in Malone kills pilot
All the money made off selling the boat will go towards building part of a new sanctuary to...
Yacht donated to Alaqua Animal Refuge to help save Florida’s Black Bears
He should be getting the Atlanta Braves World Series ring on opening day of 2022.
A Bay County resident is also a World Series Champion
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

Latest News

GCSC Super Saturday
GCSC Super Saturday
Arnold soccer team opens season with win over Bay
SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida
SpaceX capsule visible over Northwest Florida
Funding plans for Parker Sportsplex.
Parker Sports Complex