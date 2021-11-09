PCB expects growth in residents and development through 2025

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The world’s most beautiful beaches, a destination more people are wanting to call home.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth and development take place over the past few years and we really see this continuing into the next few years up until the date of 2025,” Visit Panama City Beach Vice President of Marketing Jayna Leach said.

With the population growing, comes the need for more development.

“So as the community grows and more people are discovering what a wonderful place this is to live, we need to continue to create those amenities and develop those things that a thriving community needs,” St. Joe Company Marketing Director Mike Kerrigan said.

To accommodate the influx of people, The St. Joe Company has broken ground, or plans to break ground, on several projects.

“The communities are going to be great because they include so many activities and of course Panama City Beach and Bay County has so much to offer new residents,” said Leach.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound up Highway 79 is said to be a building boom -- targeting the 55 and older community.

“We know that population has just started to come into the community and is going to continue to grow we believe for the next several years,” said Kerrigan.

That growth will also be seen just down the road.

“We’re excited to announce earlier this year the development of a medical campus near Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway,” said Kerrigan.

This development will include a series of medical office buildings and a 100-bed hospital. The other corners at that intersection will be developed with retail and business amenities.

“We’re very optimistic about these projects because we’re very optimistic about the future of Northwest Florida and specifically as it relates to Bay County,” said Kerrigan.

New residents that can work, play, and enjoy living in the world’s most beautiful beaches.

Kerrigan said there are also some other residential projects in the area that will hopefully be announced within the next few months. He adds they have plans to build a marina in West Bay.

