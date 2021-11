PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 4 astronauts returned to Earth tonight and splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico. The SpaceX Dragon Capsule was visible over Northwest Florida for a few moments before splashing down south of the Florida panhandle. Here are pictures and videos from our viewers. Be sure to share your own too...

