Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast for today, and so does a chilly start!

Grab the jackets as we’re largely in the 40s out the door early on this morning. It’s a very similar feel to yesterday morning, and temperatures will be fairly similar throughout the day today to what we had yesterday. We’ll eventually reach the 70s by midday with highs this afternoon for an hour or two around 75°. That’s very seasonal for us for this time of year.

You’ll notice one difference by the mid to late afternoon today. A few upper level clouds will move in from the west. It should lead toward a beautiful sunset!

We’ll see those clouds come off a weak cold front that moves into the Mid Atlantic states tonight into tomorrow. There’s not enough moisture for the front to create much more than a partly cloudy, or mix of sun and clouds, forecast for Wednesday.

However, a secondary front moves in for the end of the week. We’ll see our winds shift south on Thursday which will draw in a bit more moisture for some scattered showers, largely late in the day or into the evening.

The front passes through Thursday night into Friday morning with a few more scattered showers possible. They should exit the forecast quickly on Friday with clearing skies through the rest of the day and into the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will get cooler behind the late week front for Friday and the weekend. Highs dipping down into the low 70s for Friday and only manage the mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with upper level clouds increasing from the west late in the day. Highs today top out in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the seasonal mid 70s around with a mix of sun and clouds for tomorrow with scattered showers for the late work week.

