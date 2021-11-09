Advertisement

Warrior Beach Retreat holds 10th annual fundraiser for veterans

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - CEO of Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital Tim Bedford joined NewsChannel 7 in studio Tuesday morning to talk about the 10th annual Warrior Beach Retreat BBQ fundraiser for veterans.

Over the last nine BBQs, the retreat has raised over $120,000. All the money helps bring wounded service members, their families, and caregivers down to Panama City Beach for a week-long vacation.

The event will take place on Friday, November 12th, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, you can watch the full interview by clicking the video attached to this web script.

