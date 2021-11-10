Bay District School Board approves new district map.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District School Board Members approved to follow the new district map that the Bay County Commissioners voted on last week.

This is typically something the school board will align with the county on even though they are not required to.

The information for the new district map is based on the latest census data.

“Now county commissioners one, two, three, four, and five lines up perfectly with school board members one, two, three, four, and five,” Steve Moss, Board Chair said. “With the same amount of landmass and the same amount of population. So we do this every 10 years when that census comes out because sure enough sometimes things change within our county.”

School board members do vote for the entire district during meetings no matter the district they represent. However, they do have to live in the specific district they represent.

