Bay District School Board members approve additional COVID quarantine policy for staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A new COVID-19 quarantine policy is going into effect for staff at Bay District Schools.

School board members approved the new rules. The new policy will allow for staff members to return to work sooner if they are not symptomatic after being exposed to COVID.

School officials said staff members can get a rapid test four days after their last contact with someone testing positive for COVID and will have the option to return if the test is negative.

They will have to repeat this rapid testing procedure for several days and they will have to wear a mask.

”It’s not a big, sweeping policy change,” Steve Moss, BDS Board chair said. “It just gives our employees another option to hopefully get them back into the workforce whether it be the classroom or maintenance or driving a bus or whatever it might be faster so they can start serving our students.”

School officials also reported that COVID cases are down 95%.

Board members voted to make masks optional during a close vote back in August.

