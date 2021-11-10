Advertisement

Brian Williams says he’s leaving NBC News at end of year

In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, Brian Williams, then anchor and managing editor of "NBC...
In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, Brian Williams, then anchor and managing editor of "NBC Nightly News," speaks at the Women's Conference in Long Beach, Calif.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years.

Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he had decided to exit when his contract ends in December.

“This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” Williams wrote. “There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere.”

Willliams, 62, said he will take a few months off to spend time with his family.

Williams was NBC News’ top anchor from 2004 until 2015, when he was suspended for falsely claiming that he had been in a helicopter hit by enemy fire during the Iraq War. A subsequent investigation found that he had made other inaccurate statements about his experiences covering events, and he lost the job.

He was later given the 11 p.m. hour at MSNBC, which he turned into a fast-moving, entertaining newscast summing up the day’s news.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane has crashed in Malone.
Plane crash in Malone kills pilot
SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida
SpaceX capsule visible over Northwest Florida
A naked man was found stuck in the wall of a theater in New York state.
Firefighters rescue naked man stuck in theater wall
All the money made off selling the boat will go towards building part of a new sanctuary to...
Yacht donated to Alaqua Animal Refuge to help save Florida’s Black Bears
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A...
Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 more former Trump aides
Robert Ivey holds up a card written by students and staff at Tyndall Academy.
Veterans Day Surprise, Local veterans will get handwritten cards from students
The new policy will allow for staff members to return to work sooner if they are not...
Bay District School Board members approve additional COVID quarantine policy for staff