Engineers selected for St. Andrew’s Marina project

Will add more floating docks to the marina after many were destroyed by the hurricane.
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Commission approved some of the first steps that will transform St. Andrews Marina.

Tuesday morning commissioners approved for an engineering firm to start their plans to replace the bulkheads and add more floating docks to the marina.

According to commissioner Josh Street, this project will take some time but should not hinder the day-to-day operations at the marina.

”This is a very exciting day because we need to get more floating docks active,” Street said. “We have a waiting list of people that are waiting to move back into the Mariana we have charter fisherman we got all sorts of exciting activity that we want to see back in St. Andrews Marina. But the first step is getting the bulkhead repairs done. Very similar to what happened at the downtown marina.”

The repairs are expected to start within the next seven to eight months.

