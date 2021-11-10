Advertisement

FEMA approves nearly $5.6 million more for Lynn Haven parks recovery

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the city of Lynn Haven continues repairs following Hurricane Michael, FEMA has approved additional funds to help the city repair five of its parks and its sports complex.

Wednesday, the agency announced Lynn Haven would receive nearly $5.6 million to be used for repairs to A.L. Kinsaul Park, Cain Griffin Park, James E. Rogers Park, Leslie Porter Park, Monument Park and the Lynn Haven Sports Complex.

According to a press release, the city will be repairing beach and dog parks, splash parks, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, concession stands, restrooms, pavilions, pedestrian trails and bridges, playgrounds and parking lots.

FEMA officials said this brings total reimbursements to the city of Lynn Haven for Hurricane Michael recovery to $40.9 million.

