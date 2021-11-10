Advertisement

First ‘Will Power Through Wheel Power’ Veterans Day event taking place in Panama City Beach

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nonprofit fundraiser is honoring Veterans by inspiring the will power necessary to combat Post Traumatic Stress (PTSD), suicide, sexual abuse, domestic violence, and threats to mental and emotional well-being.

Veterans Day Weekend event that will take place November 11-14, 2021. 

The opening ceremony & speech on the 11th starts at 7:00 PM, after the Veterans Day parade earlier in that day.

The proceeds of this event are going to be donated to the AMVETS HEAL program, honoring Veterans by inspiring the willpower to combat PTSD, suicide, sexual abuse, domestic violence, and other threats to mental and emotional well-being.

