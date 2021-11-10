Four new RADR training sites at Tyndall

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Air Force Civil Engineer Wartime Operations just got a major boost with the first of four new rapid airfield damage recovery – or RADR – training locations in the continental United States that will deliver the specialized war-winning capability designed by experts from the air force civil engineer center at Tyndall Air Force Base.

“In those nine classes that we’re gonna be offering here, that’s 297 open seats for engineers to come train and ready to go downrange and accomplish a very important mission,” said MSgt Ty Helms, 145th Airlift Wing Regional Training Site Instructor for the North Carolina Air National Guard.

Until now, Tyndall’s silver flag exercise site was the only place in the continental United States where airmen could get this RADR training. The only two other locations were Andersen Air Force Base in Guam and Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

“What we’re looking to do is provide training sites so that any engineer in “CONUS” can convoy to a site and get the training that they need when they need it. So these are the first engineers that are experiencing this outside of Tyndall, Det 1, here in CONUS and it’s going remarkable so we know that this 5-day course is really achieving the goals that we had set,” said Maj Khary Davis, Expeditionary Engineering Division Chief with Tyndall Air Force Base.

The well-orchestrated ‘crater repair’ RADR process is carried out like an assembly-line. The steps are debris removal, upheaval marking, pavement cutting, pavement breaking, and excavation, backfilling, and capping. The additional training sites for this unique process means a much larger team of civil engineer airmen from various career fields will now be ready and able to quickly get airfields back in the fight following a major airfield attack.

“for me personally as power pro, it’s been going great! A lot of us haven’t done this before but this is great experience for some of the younger guys and some of us older guys to get in the equipment and get some stick time,” said SSgt Jerome Hunter, Electrical Power Production Craftsman for Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota.

“I’ve been in the air force for roughly 9 months and coming here to this training not knowing a single thing about running equipment, or patching holes, marking—none of that, I’ve never done this before. Coming here, day 5, I feel competent with my team that we could knock it out: no problems,” said A1C Jeremy Grigoleit-Winter, Electrical Power Production Apprentice for Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

Now that the RADR training course is running in North Carolina, the AFCEC team is working on the next location to come online at the expeditionary combat support training certification center at dobbins air reserve base in Georgia. Two additional locations are planned for 2022 in Arkansas and North Dakota.

“To add these additional locations, this is just a lot of hard work finally paying off and it’s great to see a plan come together,” said MSgt Broc French, Civil Engineer Contingency Training Program Manager for Tyndall Air Force Base.