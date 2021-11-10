Advertisement

Friends of Camp Helen State Park are aiming to save Lake Powell from development

This undeveloped property is something Friends of Camp Helen are working to protect -- preserving its natural resources.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A sandy beach and greenery cover one side of Lake Powell. An environment that will never be changed in the Camp Helen State Park. But across the lake, uncertainty lies for the 44-acre property.

“So this is the largest coastal dune lake in the northern hemisphere. That piece of land is the last parcel on Lake Powell that is undeveloped,” Friends of Camp Helen Executive Director Courtney Harper said.

This undeveloped property is something Friends of Camp Helen are working to protect -- preserving its natural resources.

“We don’t want houses and we definitely don’t want a marina or anything like that that will harm the animals or just the nature. We’ve got trails, we’ve got birds, we’ve got tall pine trees,” said Harper. “There’s nesting birds over there and if anything is ever built, they’ll quit nesting. That then endangers them or eventually they become extinct.”

So, to prevent any future development, Friends of Camp Helen want to buy the property. That process started with getting consideration from the state.

“There’s one man who owns this whole piece of property and as of October 29th, we received a willing seller letter from him,” said Harper.

The next step is for Camp Helen to be ranked on the Florida Forever land acquisitions list. Harper said the Acquisition and Restoration Council of the project meet on December 9th and 10th to determine the funding to buy this land.

“Because we’re on the list now for funding from the state, but we’re not ranked in a fundable position because we just got our letter in,” said Harper.

Now, they need your help convincing the state to put them in a priority position. A position they said will help save the environment.

Harper is asking for the community to write letters to the ARC to help Camp Helen be ranked for funding. She adds people can go to the UPS store in Inlet Beach and pick up a hard copy of a letter and sign it. You can also follow their Facebook page @savelakepowell-largestcoastaldunelake.

Harper said if they don’t receive the funding, they’ll have to wait another year to try again.

We also reached out to Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials on what they think of this initiative for the environment but did not hear back.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

