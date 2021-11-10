Advertisement

Get in the holiday spirit with the Junior League of Panama City

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Junior League of Panama City’s biggest fundraiser of the year is headed to Panama City Beach.

Holly Fair will open its doors Thursday, November 11th, at 6 p.m. for a preview party filled with live and silent auctions, live music, and plenty of holiday spirit.

Friday, November 12th, will feature a champagne brunch starting at 8 a.m. and general shopping to follow.

The rest of the weekend will be open for general shopping. You can experience Crafting with the Clauses on Sunday before Holly Fair wraps up at 4 p.m.

All of the money raised will go right back into the organization trying to make Bay County a better place!

For more event details, and all the Holly Fair has to offer, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

