Panama City Beach Veterans Day event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Veterans Day is inching closer and there are many events happening around Bay County where you can go and show your appreciation for our area’s veterans.

In Panama City Beach, the city is sponsoring a Veterans Day Parade and Sunset Ceremony on Thursday.

The golf cart parade will begin at 3 p.m. in Pier Park. A ceremony will follow at 4 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial near Aaron Bessant Park. There will be guest speakers like Congressmen Neal Dunn, and playing of Taps right at sunset.

Panama City Beach Councilman Geoff McConnell, who served in the United States Navy for ten years, is looking forward to honoring veterans in our community.

“It’s critical for me to kind of give back to that community a little bit and be able to recognize what they’ve done,” McConnell said. “So many people have sacrificed for this nation, not only their time but wounds whether they are seen or not. It’s critical to look back and honor them on that day.”

The city of Panama City Beach is encouraging everyone to show their appreciation for veterans by coming out to this event and honoring all who have served.

