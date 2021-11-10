Advertisement

Panama City Commissioners approve lift station repairs using the SRF loan

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Commissioners approved making improvements on two lift stations at their meeting Tuesday morning.

Commissioners are hoping this will help with the sewage issues that are causing hundreds of gallons of sewage to leak into the bay after heavy rainfall.

One of the two lift stations is located near Mound Avenue and 20th Street and the other is located near Gulf Coast State College.

The repairs should take around 6 months to a year to complete.

“This is the start there are still plenty more to go,” Josh Street, Panama City Commissioner said. “This shows taking action moving forward and I know we are going to be doing lots more approvals on lift stations and line repairs all across the city.”

This is the first project using part of the $118,000,000 State Revolving Loan. According to the City of Panama City, they received two SRF loans from the Florida Department of Economic Protection to replace and repair water and sewer infrastructure.

