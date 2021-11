PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month. This is an important topic besides about 11% of Bay County’s population is diabetic. Dr. Bell, Founder of The Save A Leg, Save A Life Foundation joined us in-studio this morning to explain the importance and to also tell us about the signs to be on the lookout for.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.