Sneads working towards 1A Volleyball State Semifinal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday it will be yet another big November match for coach Heather Edge and her Pirates!

Sneads is once again in the 1A State Semifinals, as that program fights for a 9th consecutive state title. The team getting set to host Dixie Saturday on the home floor for the right to head down to Fort Myers for the championship match, which is set for next Thursday. Sneads 17-10, that’s a 15-10 regular season and now two playoff wins over Cottondale and Blountstown, the latter this past Saturday. Dixie heads west with a 16-9 mark. Both teams playing up many times this season, for instance Sneads playing the likes of playoff teams like South Walton, and Mosley twice. And other bigger class teams like Arnold, Wakulla, Middleburg, Bartram Trail and Carrolton Georgia.

“I definitely think the standard for having a hard schedule” says Sneads head coach Heather Edge “was created by Sheila Roberts (the program’s previous head coach). Ten losses on the record is definitely out of the norm for us. But it has been a challenging year, but you don’t get better if you don’t challenge yourself. So the schedule most definitely has been tough, to say the least. We have played very big schools, but ultimately I think it’s pushed our girls and made them step up and play on another level. And ultimately wherever they’re at in the postseason is what’s important. And I think regular season has prepared them for that.”

Sneads beating rival Blountstown in the region finals this past Saturday, so a full week between such important games, and Tuesday I asked coach Edge about that!

”There’s no doubt that these girls love volleyball, but just like anything else in life, when you do it continuously over and over, it can take kind of...kind of boring. And it takes the energy kind of flat. So we’re doing a little extra stuff here and there to make drills more exciting. We’re not giving them any days off, we are shortening our practice times. And the main thing is just staying healthy and getting the reps in. Because at this point of the season, you should be prepared, it’s just about finessing your craft.”

By the way, if Sneads can win two more matches and get to 9 titles, that will be the 5th most in state history. They’re currently tied for the 5th most with Olympic Heights out of Boca. Cardinal Gibbons in Fort Lauderdale leads the way with a whopping 20 volleyball state championships.

Saturday’s match at Sneads is set for 2 o’clock.

