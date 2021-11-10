A Tiger working towards a career in medicine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Shelbi Dawson makes some serious moves on the volleyball court, but that’s not all. The Blountstown senior is also on the Tiger girl’s basketball team, a member of SGA, and spends most of her school day taking dual-enrollment classes at Chipola, while maintaining a 3.86 GPA. It’s safe to say she has a lot on her plate, but for Shelbi, it’s all about organization.

“You’ve got to discipline yourself.” Shelbi says “You have to know to get your work throughout the week, and you can have fun on the weekends, so that’s what I do. I make sure I have my homework done before I come out here, and sometimes, I come out here when JV is playing, and I’ll have my computer out doing my homework and stuff like that.” Shelbi’s drive comes not only from within, but also those closest to her.

“Being a good student athlete, it’s a lot due to my family.” the senior told me “They always said, ‘Get your education first, since you can do extracurricular’s later and what not,’ so I always stuck with that, and I know my siblings stuck with that. It’s five more ahead of me.” For head coach, Leigh Ann Summers, the example Shelbi sets for her team, helped make all the difference.

“She’s been a leader this year. I told her at the very beginning of the summer that I needed her to step up, and she has done just that. She’s done it on the court. She’s done it in the classroom as a dual-enrolled student, and she has done it as a leader, and that’s been big for us this year.” For Coach Summers, the senior leader’s future is looking bright. “She’s always studying, doing what she needs to do to take care of business in the classroom, and then she takes care of business on the court. She’s one of those who will be successful in anything she chooses to do.”

