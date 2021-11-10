Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Clouds are on the increase in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Changes are coming over the next several days here in the panhandle. For tonight clouds will be on the increase over NWFL. Temperatures will be a touch warmer w/40s inland and 50s at the coast. On Wednesday expect for it to be a dry day, but there will be more clouds. Highs will reach the mid 70s. By Thursday a few spotty showers will be possible, but the coverage and amount of rain won’t be much. The clouds exit Friday w/cooler 60s for highs on Saturday. Lows will drop back into the 40s this weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

