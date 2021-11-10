Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active morning on Satellite with mid to upper level cloud cover passing overhead. But there’s no signs of any rain chances under these clouds as we’re just too dry in our atmosphere today.

It’s still cool this morning and you’ll still need the jackets to get the day started. Temperatures this morning are in the widespread 40s away from the coast, closer to 50 on the coast. Despite a bit more clouds than sun this morning, we’ll still manage to warm up into the midday. We’ll eventually reach the 70s by midday with highs this afternoon for an hour or two around 76°. That’s very seasonal for us for this time of year.

The clouds mixed in with our sun today are coming off a weak cold front that moves into the Mid Atlantic states tonight. There’s not enough moisture for the front to create much more than a partly cloudy, or mix of sun and clouds, forecast for today.

However, a secondary front moves in for the end of the week. We’ll see our winds shift south on Thursday which will draw in a bit more moisture for some scattered showers.

The front passes through Thursday night into Friday morning with a few more scattered showers possible. They should exit the forecast quickly on Friday with clearing skies through the rest of the day and into the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will get cooler behind the late week front for Friday and the weekend. Highs dipping down into the low 70s for Friday and only manage the mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, sun and clouds mixed and highs today top out in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the seasonal mid 70s around with scattered light showers for tomorrow and cooling off by the weekend.

