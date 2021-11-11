Advertisement

Area seniors sign scholarship offers at Arnold, Mosley, Holmes and Marianna Wednesday

By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period and several area seniors took advantage of that.

Starting at Arnold, and the Media Center there, five Marlins signing their names to offers.

Principal Britt Smith and A.D. Rick Green overseeing that signing ceremony that saw Sage Mickey sign a softball scholarship with West Georgia. Christian Corona sign a baseball offer with Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee.

And three soccer signings, Lexy Griffin with Southern Miss University, Olivia Lebdoui with Florida State University, the top ranked women’s soccer program in the D1, and Lena Dykes with Mercer in Georgia. This the first time Arnold soccer’s had three D1 signees in one year. And the first time it’s had a signee headed to the top ranked D1 program.

Four more signings taking place Wednesday afternoon at Mosley’s Fine Arts Center. Liberty McLean signed a volleyball scholarship with the University of West Florida. Hailie Hallmon a volleyball offer from Spring Hill College in Mobile. Lexi Clark a soccer scholarship with the University of North Georgia. And Tyler Wave, who will get his state championship ring at halftime of the football game Friday, signing an offer with new coach Tyler Younger and Gulf Coast.

Up at Holmes, three sport star Colby Jones, who plays football, basketball and baseball for the Blue Devils, signed a scholarship with Coach Doug Martin and the Northwest Florida baseball program.

And over at Marianna, softball player Alexis Spooner also going the Juco route, signing a deal to stay local and play with new coach Kelly Brookins and the Chipola softball program.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new policy will allow for staff members to return to work sooner if they are not...
Bay District School Board members approve additional COVID quarantine policy for staff
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19
SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida
SpaceX capsule visible over Northwest Florida
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane has crashed in Malone.
Plane crash in Malone kills pilot
To accommodate the influx of people, The St. Joe Company has broken ground, or plans to break...
PCB expects growth in residents and development through 2025

Latest News

Mosley gets fall practice started
Mosley prepares for playoff game against Gulf Breeze
Pirates getting set to host 1A State Semifinal
Sneads working towards 1A Volleyball State Semifinal
Student Athlete of the Week
A Tiger working towards a career in medicine
Area scores and highlights for Monday, November 8th