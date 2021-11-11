Area seniors sign scholarship offers at Arnold, Mosley, Holmes and Marianna Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period and several area seniors took advantage of that.

Starting at Arnold, and the Media Center there, five Marlins signing their names to offers.

Principal Britt Smith and A.D. Rick Green overseeing that signing ceremony that saw Sage Mickey sign a softball scholarship with West Georgia. Christian Corona sign a baseball offer with Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee.

And three soccer signings, Lexy Griffin with Southern Miss University, Olivia Lebdoui with Florida State University, the top ranked women’s soccer program in the D1, and Lena Dykes with Mercer in Georgia. This the first time Arnold soccer’s had three D1 signees in one year. And the first time it’s had a signee headed to the top ranked D1 program.

Four more signings taking place Wednesday afternoon at Mosley’s Fine Arts Center. Liberty McLean signed a volleyball scholarship with the University of West Florida. Hailie Hallmon a volleyball offer from Spring Hill College in Mobile. Lexi Clark a soccer scholarship with the University of North Georgia. And Tyler Wave, who will get his state championship ring at halftime of the football game Friday, signing an offer with new coach Tyler Younger and Gulf Coast.

Up at Holmes, three sport star Colby Jones, who plays football, basketball and baseball for the Blue Devils, signed a scholarship with Coach Doug Martin and the Northwest Florida baseball program.

And over at Marianna, softball player Alexis Spooner also going the Juco route, signing a deal to stay local and play with new coach Kelly Brookins and the Chipola softball program.

