Bill Buskell remembered by PCB officials

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach has lost a member that is said to have made a huge difference in the community. A man some have known for decades.

“My family first met Pine, Bill Buskell, in 1976,” Panama City Beach councilman Michael Jarman said.

“I’ve known him for over 30 years,” Panama City Beach City Manager Drew Whitman said.

Bill Buskell passed away. We’re told he suffered a heart attack over the weekend and died Monday night.

“If you knew him, he went by Pine or Piney,” said Whitman.

Buskell was the owner of Pineapple Willy’s and Wicked Wheel.

“I like to say you can’t really travel anywhere in America through the airport and not see at least one person wearing a Pineapple Willy’s t-shirt. That’s how popular his restaurant is,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

Even with the popularity of his restaurants and how busy Buskell always was, we’re told he still took time for his employees.

“He talked to his staff at all of his restaurants. He took care of his employees and treated them like family,” said Whitman.

He played an active role on the Beach Care Services board of directors.

“Helping those less fortunate on the beach, helping them with food, shelter, all their necessities,” said Jarman.

Buskell’s passion to give back to the community did not stop there.

“Whether it be cops and kids, whether it be opening his restaurant, to charity events, hosting these community events,” said Talamantez.

“Every time we did a toy run for cops and kids, they’d show up with truck loads of toys so kids would have Christmas presents,” said Whitman.

Officials describe Buskell as friendly, caring, and a joke-teller. An individual you meet and feel as though you’ve known him for a lifetime.

“Mr. Buskell was always available, always willing to give, and to help the community,” said Jarman.

A community that will certainly feel his loss.

“He’s going to be greatly missed and right now our prayers and our hearts are with his family,” said Talamantez.

We reached out to Beach Care Service officials Wednesday, but did not hear back.

