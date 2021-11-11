Advertisement

Bozeman’s Mrs. Wade recongized with Golden Apple

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We head to the Sand Hills to find this week’s Golden Apple teacher.

Cindy Wade has been teaching at Deane Bozeman School for almost three decades. The Florida State Panama City alumna says part of the reason she got into teaching was the flexibility and ability to move if needed. Despite that, she has spent her entire teaching career at Bozeman and both of her children are Buck graduates.

Mrs. Wade says she incorporates her world travels in her social studies lessons.

“Teaching has so many gifts and something like this ...we get very few tangible things so this is really cool to have to say we worked hard and someone actually stopped and recognized that,” Wade said.

