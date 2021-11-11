Advertisement

Driveway gate given away to one deserving veteran

By Sam Martello
Nov. 11, 2021
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In September, Quality Gates in Southport hosted a Veterans Day Gate Giveaway. The local business planned to select one deserving veteran to win a driveway gate. Thursday morning, the gate was presented to the lucky winner!

Howard Rinker was selected as this year’s winner. He served in the United States Air Force and is a Vietnam Veteran. He also spent 6 months in Korea. He met his wife, LaJuana Rinker while he was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base; they have been married for 52 years.

To hear more from Mr. Rinker about what winning this gate and Veteran’s Day mean to him, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

