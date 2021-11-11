Jackson County cotton harvest looking more promising than peanuts

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Too much rain can be detrimental to a peanut crop, and this year began with just that.

However, farmer Bud Baggett said everything dried up just in time for the end of the harvest. Unlike other years, cotton is actually bringing in more profit than peanuts.

“Right now, cotton is as high as it’s been in 15, 20 years,” Baggett said. “This being said, the cotton market is actually better than the peanuts, but this rarely happens, you know. This is just one of those things.”

Even though the peanut harvest isn’t as plentiful as usual, Baggett said there is no competition between Jackson County farmers.

“I think everybody wants to help their fellow farmer,” Baggett said. “That’s one good thing about us, nobody’s trying to, you know, take anything from another. Everybody wants to do good.”

Despite the slow peanut season, Baggett says farmers are just trying to do their best.

“It’s a gamble, you never know what’s going to happen, you just kind of jump in there and hang on and hope for the best, you know, good Lord willing He looks out for us, so we’ve been blessed,” Baggett added.

No matter what, Jackson County farmers are continuing to provide the community and beyond with peanuts.

