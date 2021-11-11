Mosley prepares for playoff game against Gulf Breeze

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins are getting set to host a state playoff game for the first time in al long time! That being the playoff opener, or 6A Regional Quarterfinal between Gulf Breeze and Mosley, to be played Friday night at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

The Dolphins of Gulf Breeze coming east with a 7-3 record, the Dolphins of Mosley are 9-1. A week and a half ago, the dream of a perfect regular season ending with the loss to Gadsden. That coming less than a week after coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and his guys tragically lost one of their own, Avery Sanders, in a motorcycle accident. So perhaps it was good in a lot of ways to have lost week off, I spoke with coach Whiddon about that and he feels the bye week was very productive for them!

“We kind of came up with a creative idea.” coach Whiddon told me. “We went and did a lot of competition, offense vs. defense. We awarded points for whoever, whichever side of the ball won the drill. And kept a tally going throughout the week. And Thursday’s practice came down to the wire. And again it was a very competitive week of practice. Both sides of the ball really wanted to win. And I felt like we got a lot better last week.”

As for losing that overtime game to Gadsden, and seeing the perfect season end, well the coach says they dealt with that and the very sobering lesson it brings to bear, especially heading into this week’s game! “Definitely we talked about it.” Whiddon says “Part of the loss is owning the loss. And everybody being able to accept criticism, even myself. And things that we could all do better. And make sure that we understand that if that happens again, the season’s over. And you know we’re at the point where every single week Friday night’s gonna end in celebration or a bunch of tears.”

Good news for the Dolphins, they get back one of their offensive playmakers, receiver Josiah McCall, who leads the team in yards, with 469 and touchdowns, with 7.

“We get Josiah back, you know he’s been our most explosive playmaker outside. Ryan Stephenson he’s still working to get back, he’s still, I don’t think he’s ready yet to be out there on the field. But he’s definitely making some progress. Hunter Burke is still not back with us. But we’re excited to get Josiah back and his big play ability back on the field for the offense.”

As for hosting, well again, it’s been awhile for the Dolphins in terms of a home playoff game, and coach Whiddon says with Bozeman, the only other Bay County playoff team, being on the road, well that should make it a big home crowd Friday night.

“I’ve got all the confidence that we’re gonna have a great crowd on Friday night. It’s been a really long time since Mosley has hosted a home playoff game. I believe the last time was 2006. I know the community of Lynn Haven is really excited. We’re excited about Friday night. We hope the rest of Bay County comes out and supports us. Because I know it will be an exciting atmosphere. You know home playoff games are a big deal.”

That game set for 7:30. By the way, at halftime of that one, the Mosley 2021 State Championship baseball team will be honored with a ring ceremony.

