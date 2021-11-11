Advertisement

Panama City Beach Fire is getting new training tower

By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials have always said public safety is their number one priority at all times. Now, the design and construction of a new state of the art amenity for the Beach Fire Department will help with just that.

Beach fire is getting a new fire training tower to give them the opportunity to expedite their training goals. During Wednesday night’s beach city council meeting, they approved a task order for the design and construction of the training tower.

Deputy Fire Chief Justin Busch said the tower will be state of the art with multiple floors and multiple setups they encounter in real-life scenarios. It will also include props like hose and ladder work, as well as forcible-entry props to practice those skills. He hopes this training tower will take them to the next level as a fire department.

“So not only is it going to be an asset for us, it’s going to be an asset for the community. So we’re hoping to get some additional training with our mutual aid partners, our automatic aid partners, and really just try to put our best product on the streets when we come and help folks,” said Busch.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said they got a grant from the state for more than $600,000 for the project. He expects this project to be closer to a million dollars. Sheldon said they will have to use city resources to pay for the rest. He adds because public safety is their top priority, they’re willing to spend the money to make sure they’re doing the best for their citizens.

Sheldon expects to see construction start within the next six to 12 months.

