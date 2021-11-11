Panama City Knights of Columbus Council hosts Flag Placement Ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local Knights of Columbus Council held a Flag Placement Ceremony in Panama City Thursday.

More than 30 volunteers spent part of their Veterans Day morning at the Catholic Cemetery on Frankford Avenue. They placed American flags on about 80 Veteran gravesites and spruced up the grounds.

All branches of the military are represented at the cemetery. Members of the Knights of Columbus say it was a perfect way to start the holiday.

“As a Veteran myself, and having worn the uniform, I think it shows part of that patriotism that we so strongly need as a country, and to instill that into our youth,” Kevin Hall, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 3599, said.

Hall says the Knights of Columbus are looking forward to continuing to do this as an annual event.

