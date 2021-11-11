Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with a frontal boundary on approach. Skies are mostly cloudy and we’re seeing a few spotty showers already passing through. Our atmosphere is a bit more moisture rich in southerly flow off the Gulf today. That will continue to produce these small and scattered showers throughout the day with help from a cold front on the way. They’ll be quite brief in nature and you may only catch one or two throughout the whole day.

Otherwise, we’re a bit more mild out the door this morning as well. Temperatures are pleasantly cool in the 50s inland to low 60s on the coast. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon for a very comfortable feel if we’re heading out to a parade.

Again, keep the umbrella handy for the possibility of a quick 5-15min shower. They’ll be a nuisance across the Panhandle throughout the day as we are only expecting about a tenth or two of an inch in accumulation. The front passes through tonight with another chance for a shower in the overnight hours.

As that front passes through we won’t have a huge cool down right away. Temperatures tonight return to the 50s for Friday morning and highs on Friday return to the low to mid 70s.

A secondary front heads our way for Friday night. That one will have the big cool down for the weekend. Lows by Saturday morning reach the 40s, 30s even for Sunday morning! Highs over the weekend in full on sunshine only reach the 60s!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a scattered brief and light shower around throughout the day. Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a sunny streak setting up from Friday into next week with a big cool down on the way for the weekend.

