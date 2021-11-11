Advertisement

Upcoming Pow Wow Fundraiser for the North Bay Clan of the Lower Creek Muscogee Tribe

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Josh Bush with North Bay Clan of the Lower Creek Muscogee Tribe Inc. joined NewsChannel 7 Thursday morning to talk about the Pow Wow fundraiser they are hosting.

It kicks off on Friday, November 12, and will run through Sunday.

The completely outdoor event will be held at 1560 Lonnie Road, in Chipley.

For more information on the pow wow, you can click the interview attached to this web script.

