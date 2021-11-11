Veteran Days Events

Advertisement

Veterans Day Events
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is a time to pause and honor our military veterans. There are parades and ceremonies all day long you can participate in.

Bay County Annual Veterans Day Parade-

Parade Route begins at Frankford Avenue in St. Andrews and will go along 11th street to the Bay Government Center. The parade will be followed by a short ceremony.

The Callaway Veterans Day Parade is at 2 P.M. The parade will begin at Cherry street and run from Berthe avenue to Star avenue.

Panama City Beach will be holding a sunset salute to our veterans at the Veterans Memorial at Aaron Bessant Park. It will begins with a parade through Pier Park 3 to the memorial. A ceremony with Congressman Neal Dunn begins at 4 P.M. and Taps will be played at sunset.

