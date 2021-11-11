Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the way for Veterans Day
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are going to see a chance of rain on Veterans Day here in the panhandle. The rain chances will be spotty and not all of us will see the rain, but be flexible with those outside plans and keep the umbrella nearby. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy w/lows in the 50s inland w/60s at the coast. On Veterans Day highs will reach the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. It will also be much more humid & rain chances will be around 50%. The rain moves out and the skies clear out for Friday. Highs will remain in the 70s Friday w/cooler air arriving Saturday and through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

