32nd Annual Holly Fair kicked off Thursday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Panama City Beach, especially with the return of one annual fundraiser that’s been bringing Christmas joy to the beach for 32 years.

Thursday night kicks off the first day of Holly Fair.

Holly Fair is the Junior League of Panama City’s largest annual fundraiser. Every dollar raised goes right back into Bay County through the Junior League’s community impact placements. Holly Fair Chair Rebecca Windham said this event typically raises anywhere from $65,000 to $85,000. This year, she said they’re aiming to beat that.

“We raise the majority of our funds to help the community through this weekend and this is how Bay County can come out and enjoy Holly Fair and get the holiday season kicked off and then we will give all the money right back to the county,” said Windham.

Thursday night was the preview party, Friday morning guests can enjoy a champagne brunch. There will be live entertainment Saturday and the weekend caps off with “crafting with the clauses” on Sunday. That’s all in addition to the holiday shopping all weekend.

Holly Fair runs through Sunday at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort. For more information on how to buy tickets, visit Holly Fair Tickets.

