Captain Anderson Marina Veterans Day celebration

Captain Anderson's Marina Celebrates Veterans Day
By Neysa Wilkins
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A large crowd gathered at Captain Anderson Marina in Panama City Beach Thursday morning to honor our country’s veterans.

The annual Veteran’s Day event is a favorite in our area complete with music, speakers and recognition of each branch of the military.

But this event offers something extra for the veterans and their families.

After the ceremony, they’re invited to go on a dolphin sightseeing cruise around the bay.

So many veterans showed up that two boats were filled to capacity.

