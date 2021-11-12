The city of Crestview will host a townhall with the Crestview Police and PAWS

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crestview officials have decided to host a town hall in conjunction with the police department and “PAWS” animal shelter. The groups wanted to give the community a chance to voice their opinion on some changes with the city’s animal control program.

The town hall will take place November 18 at 6 p.m. at Warriors Hall, located at 201 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview, FL 32539.

