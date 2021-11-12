Eastern Shipbuilding Group donates welding supplies to local high school

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Big things are in store for one high school in our area, and Eastern Shipbuilding Group wants to help by lending a hand.

On Thursday, the manufacturing company donated several welding supplies to the Port St. Joe Welding Program.

“You know for years, there’s been so much emphasis put on college for every student. But we know that there are a lot of trades out there that students can go out and be successful in and do really well,” Alicia Godwin, Port St. Joe High School Principal, said.

Her school’s program recently partnered with a local manufacturing company to help guide her students for life after graduation.

“Partnering with Eastern Shipbuilding and being able to have that partnership is going to allow our students an opportunity to really develop these skills,” Godwin said.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s President Joey D’Isernia says this donation is just one of many his company will be providing.

“We’re going to make regular donations to ensure that the young people in this program have the tools they need to succeed. And get those welding certifications and have that life skill that they can take with them,” D’Isernia said.

Through the donations from the Eastern Shipbuilding Group. Members of the Port St. Joe Welding Program will be able to use these supplies as learning tools. And will hopefully allow a better transition into the workforce after high school.

“It’s about five thousand dollars worth of equipment and material. and it’s just a small way to grow an organic workforce right here. Hopefully to work at eastern shipbuilding group, but they can take with them wherever they go in life,” D’Isernia said.

Charles Dickens once said, “Life is made of ever so many partings welded together,” a quote that embodies these future welders.

Eastern Shipbuilding will be holding several career fairs in the coming weeks.

Those dates and locations are:

November 16th Port St. Joe Yard – 432 Howard Ave, PSJ FL from 9 AM -3 PM (CST)

November 17th Nelson Yard – 101 N East Ave, Panama City, FL from 1 PM – 3 PM (CST)

December 14th Port St . Joe Yard – 432 Howard Ave, PSJ FL from 9 AM – 3 PM (CST)

